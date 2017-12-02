Home - GIRL

Girl Magazine - Girl Power - Empowering Girls Worldwide

Jacob Tremblay Wonder

Jacob Tremblay Wonder

A young boy born with a facial deformity is destined to fit in at a new school, and to make everyone understand he's just another kid. More...

Christmas Gift Guide & Giveaways 2017

Christmas Gift Guide & Giveaways 2017

Not sure what to buy someone who has everything? More...

Margot Robbie Goodbye Christopher Robin

Margot Robbie Goodbye Christopher Robin

A rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children's author A. A. Milne and his son Christopher Robin. More...

Erika Morvay Beat The Bloat Interview

Erika Morvay Beat The Bloat Interview

Why Do I Get So Bloated All The Time? You’ve tried changing your diet but nothing seems to work. More...

Malindi Lovegrove Allergy-Free Chocolate Interview

Malindi Lovegrove Allergy-Free Chocolate Interview

The Chocolate Yogi has launched an allergen-friendly, dairy-free, refined sugar-free and gluten-free vegan chocolate bar that tastes delicio More...

Zuzana Mauréry The Teacher Interview

Zuzana Mauréry The Teacher Interview

The Teacher is a wildly entertaining black comedy inspired by the true story of a Communist-era school teacher who manipulated her pupils. More...

Forever Ends Here Feh-Well Tour Interview

Forever Ends Here Feh-Well Tour Interview

Forever Ends Here is calling it a day - playing their last ever show to a hometown crowd at Sydney’s Factory Theatre. More...

Caterina Di Biase Summer Ready Hair Interview

Caterina Di Biase Summer Ready Hair Interview

As the weather warms up, social gatherings swing back into action, and hair salon appointments fill up faster than we can fathom. More...



Rebecca Nankervis Your Home My Home Interview

Rebecca Nankervis Your Home My Home Interview

Coined just like Airbnb, but free, the site is utilising the rise of the sharing economy to help people live rent-free. More...

Jo Power 30 Is The New 20 Interview

Jo Power 30 Is The New 20 Interview

Turning 18 was cool, turning 21 was fun, and now turning 30 is just old, well that's what we have been lead to believe anyway… More...

Alicia Vikander Tulip Fever

Alicia Vikander Tulip Fever

An artist falls for a young married woman while he's commissioned to paint her portrait during the Tulip mania of 17th century Amsterdam. More...

Kate Sutton Uberkate Jewellery Interview

Kate Sutton Uberkate Jewellery Interview

Kate has travelled the world to source only the most beautiful, natural, handcut gemstones to include in her latest range, Everyday Cocktail More...

Steven Yeun The Star

Steven Yeun The Star

A small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. More...

Gal Gadot Justice League

Gal Gadot Justice League

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana! More...

Courtney Powell God's 17 Interview

Courtney Powell God's 17 Interview

Courtney Powell is a musical theatre performer who has spent the majority of her career chasing some big Broadway dreams in New York City! More...

Shelley Segal Somebody Like You Interview

Shelley Segal Somebody Like You Interview

Somebody Like You is a soaring and emotive song about Shelley's personal struggle when at 18 years old, her family rejected her boyfriend. More...

Johnny Depp Murder on the Orient Express

Johnny Depp Murder on the Orient Express

n the most timeless of whodunits, Murder on the Orient Express follows renowned detective Hercule Poirot as he attempts to solve the crime. More...

Fake Tanning Tips by Jade Dowling

Fake Tanning Tips by Jade Dowling

Holy Grail of Fake Tanning Tips by Senior Beauty Therapist Jade Dowling. More...

Showing 1 - 18 of 18




Top
Affiliate Program | Advertise | Link to Us | Shopping | Join Call Out List | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Download the Girl.com.au Search Toolbar

Copyright © 1997 - 2017  Girl.com.au & Femail.com.au, All rights reserved. Optimised & Promoted by Trellian
Follow Us
 Home - GIRL
Jacob Tremblay Wonder
Christmas Gift Guide & Giveaways 2017
Margot Robbie Goodbye Christopher Robin
Erika Morvay Beat The Bloat Interview
Malindi Lovegrove Allergy-Free Chocolate Interview
Zuzana Mauréry The Teacher Interview
Forever Ends Here Feh-Well Tour Interview
Caterina Di Biase Summer Ready Hair Interview
Rebecca Nankervis Your Home My Home Interview
Jo Power 30 Is The New 20 Interview
Alicia Vikander Tulip Fever
Kate Sutton Uberkate Jewellery Interview
Steven Yeun The Star
Gal Gadot Justice League
Courtney Powell God's 17 Interview
Shelley Segal Somebody Like You Interview
Johnny Depp Murder on the Orient Express
Fake Tanning Tips by Jade Dowling
 Careers & Education
 Celebrities
 Competitions
 Entertainment
 Fashion & Beauty
 Food & Travel
 Games & Toys
 Health & Lifestyle
 Horoscopes
 Love & Relationships
 Shopping
 What's On
 Contact Us
 
Join our VIP Club
Enter Competitions
Add to Bookmarks
Free Toolbar Download
VIP member - Login
Email:
Password:


Login With Facebook
Forgot your password?
Register Here

Discount Hotel Reservation